Royal Enfield is a company that likes to do things a little differently—a fact it’s proving yet again with its latest announcement. For the first time ever, Enfield will manufacture some of its bikes outside of India. Instead of shifting to China or Thailand like many OEMs (Honda, Harley, et al), Enfield instead set its sights on Argentina for its new manufacturing facility.

Enfield is partnering with Grupo Simpa, which has been the company’s local distributor since it started doing business in Argentina in 2018. Simpa Group will assemble three Enfield models at its facilities in Campana, Buenos Aires: the Himalayan, the Continental GT 650, and the Interceptor 650. The reason is simple: Argentina loves its middleweight bikes.

“Argentina and other South American countries have been an important market for Royal Enfield," said Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K. Dasari.

"Since we started selling motorcycles in Argentina in 2018, we have received a resounding response from consumers to our motorcycles. The local terrain and topography create the perfect canvas for riding our motorcycles, especially the Himalayan. The initial success of Twin 650 motorcycles was also very encouraging. We are deeply committed to focusing on becoming part of the country's rich motorcycle culture. Our decision to start assembling our motorcycles in Argentina is proof of our long-term commitment and confidence in the market.”

“This launch is a major accomplishment because it is the first time that a motorcycle manufacturer of this size has put its faith in Argentina, " said Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina. "It is quite the feat considering all the challenges of making such a monumental decision during a pandemic, which has made nearly everything difficult."

Argentine president Alberto Fernández visits Royal Enfield Argentina

The bikes assembled in this facility will be sold throughout the Latin American market. Currently, Enfield has five flagship dealers across Argentina, and an additional 26 flagship dealers across Latin America, as well as 40 other dealer locations in the region.

Source: Royal Enfield