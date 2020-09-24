It's all about the handling.

Husqvarna launched its 2021 FS 450, a competition-focused supermoto that’s ready to go out and jump over all your challenges. The big changes are things you’ll feel rather than see at first glance, but they’ll definitely make a difference in how the new FS 450 performs. Let’s take a look. 

Suspension upgrades are the name of the game here, with some tweaks to make your job riding it go a little smoother. WP XACT forks come with AER springs, as well as a new mid-valve damping system for more consistent front-end performance. There’s a new 22 mm front wheel axle to aid in fork response, as well. In the rear, the WP XACT shock features new low-friction linkage seals for improved traction and refined performance.  

For 2021, the FS 450 also has a wheelbase that’s 7 mm shorter to improve your turning capabilities. To make the overall riding experience even better, a new, grippy seat cover helps keep you planted until you want to make a move.  

The FS 450 SOHC engine comes to life at a single push of its electric start button, and features a 5-speed Pankl Racing Systems gearbox. For brakes, you get a 4-piston radially-mounted Brembo up front, which works with a 310 mm disc. In the rear, you have a single-piston caliper with a 220 mm disc. Other components include CNC machined triple clamps, a carbon fiber composite subframe, a Magura hydraulic clutch, and Alpina wheels shod in Bridgestone rubber. Both launch and traction control are standard. The entire bike weighs 102.8 kilograms (or just under 227 pounds) dry.  

This bike will roll into Husqvarna showrooms worldwide in October, 2020, although no exact availability date has been announced. MSRP for this supermoto is $11,299. If you have any questions, check with your local Husky dealer to find out more information specific to your region. 

Source: Husqvarna 

