Back in April, 2020, no one likely expected the need for the Armchair Adventure Festival to be a year-long affair. Since those are the times we’re all living through, event organizers the Sidecar Guys have continued to host Film Nights and keep spirits up in the community, with aplomb.

The 2020 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride may be a solo affair, but it’s also a great time to get your buddies together online for a film night, especially when you see what’s playing! The Armchair Adventure Festival is screening Long Way Up cameraman Claudio von Planta and Billy Ward’s documentary film, A Kurdish Movie—which features the two of them riding through Iraqi Kurdistan. If that’s not enough to get excited about, there will also be a live Q & A with the pair of filmmakers, and you can also win tickets to the UK’s Adventure Bike Rider Festival for 2021.

The pair’s travels find warm and generous local residents of the region, who are all doing their best to live through a time of great conflict. They do also end up in Mosul during the time that Kurdish fighters were actively battling ISIS, and it’s undoubtedly an intense and unforgettable journey caught on film.

The event is completely free, although since it’s the evening of the 2020 DGR, the Sidecar Guys will also be raising donations for the Movember Foundation throughout the event. There’s a virtual tip jar you can toss into at any time, either before or during the screening. Find out all the details on the official event page, and sign yourself up for your free front-row seat to the festival here. Since the screening runs from 19:30 to 22:00 hours UTC +01, if you’re not located in that time zone, you’ll want to calculate the appropriate time to be sitting in front of your computer with all your snacks at the ready.

One more thing: You may want to keep all your dapper gear on (or put it back on if you took it off) to snap a few selfies while you’re enjoying the film. You’ll need those shots if you want to win tickets to the ABR Film Festival for 2021. Check the Sidecar Guys event page for full details on where to send your pics if you want to enter.

