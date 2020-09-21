When you start a new motorcycle obsession, it’s natural to find out where all the best places are to feed that obsession. Maybe it’s a specific rider group in your area, or a forum, or perhaps the OEM has a robust community portal that lets you connect with other riders who love the same bikes you do. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could find all (or even most) of that information in a single place?

Well, if you’re a Ducatista, you’re in luck, because the boys from Bologna just rolled out an all-in-one riding app—called, fittingly, the MyDucati App—for the faithful. Since Ducatisti are such a passionate bunch, it probably won’t replace all your favorite online haunts for Duc talk—but it will augment them with additional useful info, available every time you take your smartphone out of your pocket.

Available for both iOS and Android devices, the MyDucati App gives you instant, on-the-go access to your Ducati Card. No more hunting through your wallet or that folder of documents you haven’t looked at since you brought your Duc home from the dealership; just access a digital version on your phone. Your owner’s manual for your specific bike is also available in the app.

The part that Ducati really wants you to get excited about is exclusive information about news, events, and previews of all things Ducati. Since the app is new, we of course don’t know how exclusive this exclusive information will be—but hey, there’s one way to find out, right? Naturally, you can always find which Ducati dealer is closest to your location when you’re out on the road, and then check availability and schedule an appointment right from the app. It’s basically an all-purpose digital Ducati tool to add to your toolbox, and it won’t even add any extra weight to your bike.

Source: Ducati