The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 is considered by some as one of the best sport tourers in the market today. Understandably so, as the Ninja 1000 presents itself as incredibly capable. Featuring a 1,043cc in-line four engine, as well as fairings and a windscreen which do an excellent job of protecting you from the wind, you just know this bike was meant to gobble up miles upon miles of highway. The bike is no slouch when it comes to the twisties, either. Equipped with cornering ABS and traction control, the Ninja 1000 adds a dash of sportiness to its touring ability.

Kawasaki Ninja 1000 in Emerald Blazed Green.

Having been launched in BS6 trim in India in May of this year, the high capacity sport tourer has received a sizable price hike just four months into its availability in the market. With a price increase of Rs 10,000, the Ninja 1000 now costs Rs 10.89 lakh. As far as updates are concerned, the bike remains mostly the same, save for the addition of another color scheme. Kawasaki is now offering the sport tourer in an Emerald Blazed Green color, while retaining the existing green, gray, and black color combo.

Unfortunately, aside from the new color scheme, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 remains exactly the same as when it was launched back in May. Featuring a 4.3-inch full color TFT display, the Ninja 1000 is equipped with cruise control, three traction control modes, cornering ABS, two power modes, and a quick shifter. Producing 140 horsepower and 82 ft-lbs of torque, it doesn’t exactly sit in S1000 XR territory as far as performance is concerned. However, when you take into account that the German counterpart will set you back nearly twice as much as the Kawasaki, the Ninja 1000 becomes quite an appealing option.