As the unique challenges of 2020 dawned on an unsuspecting global populace, Moto Guzzi launched a very special contest to showcase the V85 TT Travel. Your favorite Mandello del Lario-based OEM asked riders to come up with a dream vacation they would take on a V85 TT Travel. If selected, those winners would get said bike from Moto Guzzi, as well as the full cost of fuel and lodging for the trip covered by the factory. Pretty sweet deal!

Unsurprisingly, over 750 people entered the Spirit of the Eagle contest, from which just three winners were eventually chosen. Kevin Young of Utah, James Muriel of Tennessee, and Guy Pickrell of California will each get to take V85 TT Travels on their proposed trips, with fuel and lodging provided by Moto Guzzi.

Their proposed tours will span various areas in the western reaches of America, including Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and California. As it’s the middle of September, 2020 and there are a lot of wildfires burning in some of those states, it’s unclear how or if those natural disasters will affect any plans for these trips. In any case, we can all follow along on these Spirit of the Eagle journeys by following Guzzi’s official channels on Facebook and Instagram.

If you participated in this contest but didn’t win, you can still get a little something nice for yourself. All participants can receive a $250 accessory credit if you find yourself purchasing a 2020 Moto Guzzi V85 sometime this year. Obviously, that’s spending a bunch of money to save a little, but if you were already planning to buy one anyway, that could be a nice little bonus.

As we get deeper into the autumn season in the northern hemisphere, now is an excellent time to get out and ride, and see all the beautiful changing scenery around you as nature shifts from summer into fall, and then into winter. It might not be as cool as getting an OEM to provide your bike and pay for some of your expenses, but it still sounds awfully tempting if you can do it.

Source: Moto Guzzi