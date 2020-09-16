Indian Motorcycle just launched its 2021 lineup, and it’s mostly the same Indian Motorcycle you already know and love with a few new paint options and a raft of accessories to make whichever bike you choose your own. There are two new bikes to get to know, though, so let’s dive in.

First up is the 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse. Think about all the shiny chrome on an Indian Vintage, then smoke it up and murder it out and you’ll get the basic idea of the Vintage Dark Horse. It comes with fringed, soft, black leather saddlebags paired with its Thunder Black Smoke paint. Matte finishes abound, and the Vintage Dark Horse also simplifies the front lighting situation with a single statement headlight instead of the triple units and windscreen found on the regular Vintage.

If a fully blacked-out bike isn’t your style, perhaps you’ll be more interested in the 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited. It gets a lighter, more restrained front fender, a restyled fairing, slammed saddlebags, and your choice of premium Crimson Metallic or Thunder Black Azure Crystal paint.

There’s also one welcome change you’ll feel but not necessarily see on first glance: the new ClimaCommand seat comes standard on this bike. It offers both heating and cooling to all who sit in it—and who knows, maybe a few more hours of comfortable riding each session, too! This saddle is also standard on the Roadmaster Dark Horse, and available as an upgrade option for all 2014 through 2021 Thunderstroke models. 2020 and 2021 Thunderstroke owners can also integrate control of their ClimaCommand seats with their bike’s existing Ride Command system.

All Roadmaster models come equipped with Apple CarPlay standard across the 2021 lineup. Additionally, the power buttons across the Chieftain, Roadmaster, Springfield, and Challenger models are now located on the handlebar-mounted switch cube to make room for the brand new 12-volt charge port located on the dash. You want more options for charging your electronics, you’ve got them!

Gallery: 2021 Indian Motorcycle Vintage Dark Horse and Roadmaster Limited

9 Photos

The Scout lineup gets some new paint colors for 2021, including Stealth Gray for the Scout Bobber Twenty and Maroon Metallic Smoke for the Scout Bobber. MSRP for the Scouts starts at $8,999 for the Scout Sixty, on up to $11,999 for the Scout Bobber Twenty. Meanwhile, all the non-Scout bikes start at $19,499 for the Indian Vintage Dark Horse, on up to $30,749 for the Roadmaster Limited.

Source: Indian Motorcycle