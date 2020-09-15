Cycle World will cease print publication after its October, 2020 issue, and will become a digital-only publication. Whether you’ve been following print motorcycle magazines in specific, or even just print magazines in general—this news was probably more a matter of “when,” not “if,” no matter how it makes any of us feel. Motorcyclist made this leap in May, 2019. However, there’s a bit more news to this than that simple fact, and it has to do with parent company Bonnier Corporation.

You see, this news coincides with a more behind-the-scenes announcement. For some time now, Bonnier Corporation has been looking to sell many of its powersports assets—including Cycle World, Motorcyclist, Dirt Rider, Motorcycle Cruiser, and Cycle Volta. As of September 14, 2020, Bonnier officially sold those and a few other powersports publication assets to Octane, which is a powersports finance company.

"We are acquiring these titles because we want to support brands that get people excited about powersports," said Jason Guss, CEO of Octane.

"Our goal for this acquisition is to ensure that unbiased product reviews, rigorous and objective testing, and informed storytelling will continue to be available to powersports enthusiasts. When combined with Octane's financing platform and dealership partners, consumers will soon be able to go directly from researching their dream vehicle to owning it, in a fast, seamless process."

In its press release, Octane states that it “looks forward to welcoming Mark Hoyer, VP, Editorial Director of the brands, and his exceptional editorial team.” That looks like a small amount of good news for existing employees, at least—we all know these are uncertain times, so every little bit of good news helps.

Bonnier Corporation will still be involved in the physical production of Cycle World’s final print issue for October, 2020, and current print subscribers will receive digital editions starting in 2021. A quick look at Cycle World’s subscription information page does not yet reflect this new information, but since it was just announced, we would expect that it will change to inform new readers soon.

We here at RideApart love motorcycles and motorcyclists, and we always want to see great motorcycle content in the world. We wish everyone a smooth transition and good fortune going forward.

Sources: PR Newswire, Revzilla