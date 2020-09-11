Suzuki has commemorated its 100th anniversary in various ways throughout 2020. From sharing nostalgic commercials to a special edition GSX-R1000R, the house of Hamamatsu is sparing no opportunity to recognize its centennial. Suzuki continues to celebrate its decorated history with the announcement of the brand’s 2021 lineup.

Saluting 60 years of racing, the GSX-R range receives a MotoGP-inspired livery. The blue and silver color combo pays homage to the Suzuki’s Grand Prix machines from the 1960s with modern touches of GSX-R and Ecstar branding. While a select number 2020 GSX-R1000Rs received the stunning new paint job, the 2021 GSX-R1000R, GSX-R750Z, and GSX-R600Z will also sport the classic colors. The liter bike retails for $17,999 while the three-quarters liter GSX-R costs $12,699 and the 600cc Gixxer comes with an $11,599 price tag.

2021 Suzuki RM-Z450 2021 Suzuki RM-Z250

Off the tarmac, Suzuki’s motocross offerings are diverse as ever. The flagship RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 earn the new MX-Tuner 2.0 that allows riders to control the fuel injection and ignition systems with a mobile device. For those still building their motocross skills, the RM85’s two-stroke mill will suit junior racers or rookie riders.

The user-friendly DR-Z50 and DR-Z125L act as Suzuki’s off-road entry point and complete the dirt bike family. All models receive new graphics for 2021 that modernize and unify the lineup. The 450cc will cost $8.999, the 250cc will run you $7,899, and 85cc comes with a $4,299 asking price. The affordable DR-Z50 and DR-Z125L models retail for $1,799 and $3,349, respectively.

2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM

Of course, the DR-Z400 dual sport and supermoto variants are back for yet another year. Considered a cockroach bike by many, the DR-Z lineup proves its mettle by returning among ever-increasing emissions restrictions. Similar to previous years, Suzuki only changed the model’s colorway and decals. The DR-Z400S has an MSRP of $6,899 and Suzuki charges $7,499 for the DR-Z400SM's upgraded suspension and road wheelset.

Suzuki’s 2021 lineup may lack surprises and technological innovations, but it still includes some of the most reliable and affordable models on the market. The company continues to side with evolution over revolution, but that’s what’s helped it reach its 100th anniversary. Here’s to the first year of the next 100.