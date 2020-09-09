Suzuki is celebrating its 100th anniversary throughout 2020, and the company has done more than just get itself a nice slice of cake. To celebrate in style, Suzuki launched this special blue and silver GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition!

Only 100 of these bikes will be made, and they’re only being sold through Suzuki Great Britain. The design pulls from Suzuki’s rich 1960s grand prix racing heritage, and throws it in a blender along with a heaping helping of current Suzuki Ecstar GSX-RR MotoGP styling cues, as well.

MSRP for this limited machine is £16,999, or around $22,085 if you’re interested in getting your hands on one. The current GSX-R1000R gets lean angle-sensitive ABS, Showa Balance Free suspension, braided front brake hoses, launch control, an adjustable swingarm pivot, LED position lights, negative instrument display, a lightweight upper yoke. Brembo radial-mount monobloc four-piston calipers stop you with 320mm discs up front, while a single-piston Brembo rear caliper and 220mm disc stops you in the rear. A raft of electronic rider aids is, of course, at your disposal on this potent track machine. Curb weight is just a hair under 448 pounds.

Gallery: 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition

7 Photos

It comes in a beautiful Metallic Triton Blue/Metallic Mystic Silver color scheme, and can happily accept genuine Suzuki accessories you may be interested in, like the Sports Track Pack. If you want to go straight from the showroom to your local British track, there are certainly worse ways to do it than on this bike.

If you need a quick video history refresher on the venerable lineage of the Suzuki GSX-R, here you go, and if you want to see Sylvain Guintoli use his race skills to scoot a 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R (no anniversary edition, but that’s OK) around a track, you should check this video out.

Source: Suzuki GB