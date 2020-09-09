It’s September, 2020, and OEMs have been busy getting their new models ready for the coming year for quite a while now. Since it’s 2020, that means we’re seeing the 2021 models start to break cover, with changes both big and small. As a prime example of the latter philosophy, this is the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition.

As with the 2020 version, this limited edition is all about looks. Bodywork and graphics are reminiscent of the current liveries sported by Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales. Also, like the 2020 version, there’s not much else to this release other than looks. Clearly, they’re important—most people want a bike they think looks good, after all. However, there doesn’t appear to be much of a change from 2020 to 2021, even in looks.

On the other hand, the price also didn’t change—so that’s definitely good, given the current state of the world. If you’re in the market for an R3 and you really like this livery, the 2021 MotoGP Edition still carries an MSRP of $5,599—exactly the same as the 2020 did. If those are the looks you want to project while riding your 321cc inline twin, then you’re in luck. ABS comes standard, and curb weight is 375 pounds. Fuel economy is where the current R3 really shines, getting 56 miles per gallon. With a fuel capacity of 3.7 gallons, you’ll get a decent bit of riding out of a single fuel stop—whether you commute, zip around for fun, or some combination of the above.

Gallery: 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition

14 Photos

Sure, it’s no R1M, but it’s also not this bizarre Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha collaboration, either. If you’re interested in picking up the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition from your local dealer, it will be available sometime in September, 2020. Since we’re already nine days into that month as I write this, you may want to contact your local dealer to ask when they’ll be getting theirs in and ready to take home.

Source: Yamaha