How would you like to own a 1978 Ducati Darmah that stayed in a single family for its entire life? If that sounds like something you want, you should definitely check out this example up for auction. It’s located in Saint Charles, Michigan, and as you can see in the video, that 864cc air-cooled L-twin starts up and runs just as nice as you like.

According to the seller, their uncle purchased this Darmah new back in 1978, and it stayed in his possession for the rest of his life. In 2001, the seller obtained this bike from the uncle’s estate and they’ve had it ever since. It has 4,000 miles on the odometer, and comes with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Apart from the beautiful black and gold paint scheme with gold Campagnolo wheels, this bike also features a Ceriani fork, Marzocchi shocks, pod air filters, kick and electric starters, and an electronic ignition. It also has both a center and a side stand, and a factory Conti exhaust system. Some small marks of wear are present, including some scuffs on the right engine cover, a few paint chips, and some peeling chrome on the right exhaust canister.

Since the seller has had this bike in their garage, they’ve put about 1,000 miles on it. They also did an oil change in preparation for this sale, but don’t note any other service that has been performed since taking ownership. The tires are older Dunlop Roadmasters with some sidewall cracking, so those will definitely need replacing sooner rather than later if the auction winner plans to ride this bike. It comes with its original toolkit, but there’s no indication that it comes with any original paperwork from the initial sale.

Gallery: 1978 Ducati Darmah

If you’re interested, this auction ends on September 9, 2020, and bidding is currently up to $8,000 over on Bring A Trailer at the time of writing. Is there a finer color combination on this bike than black and gold? That’s subjective, of course, but it’s hard to argue with how nice this one looks.

