The 2021 Yamaha WR Enduros are here! For the new year, the WR450F got both an engine and frame redesign, as well as some updated suspension settings. Meanwhile, the WR250F continues for the new year as the technical trail-focused little enduro you already know and love. Let’s take a look.

The heart of the redesigned 2021 Yamaha WR450F is a 449cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke single with an electric start. The cylinder head was redesigned to be more compact, including alterations to the combustion chamber shape, as well as steeper valve angles. A new, higher-compression piston with low friction rings also attaches to a longer connecting rod. Team Blue also smoothed out the shifting in its wide-ratio five-speed gearbox. The new engine is both lighter and more compact, which Yamaha says produces increased power throughout the rev range.

Meanwhile, Yamaha also changed up its aluminum bilateral beam frame with new wall thicknesses and flex characteristics—things you’ll more likely feel as you’re riding than necessarily see at a quick glance. The overall goal with this redesign was mass centralization and confidence-inspiring power as and where you want it. The KYB suspension compression and rebound characteristics were tweaked to improve handling and performance while reducing weight. The front brake caliper, disc, and brake pads were also redesigned to give you even more control over how the bike performs.

Gallery: 2021 Yamaha WR450F and WR250F

29 Photos

Over on the WR250F side, the front-intake, rear-exhaust, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, DOHC engine you know and love continues for 2021, along with its six-speed, wide-ratio transmission. Both bikes come in Team Yamaha Blue, with the 2021 WR450F hitting dealers in September and the 2021 WR250F following in October. MSRP on the WR450F is $9,799, while MSRP on the WR250F is $8,599. As you’d expect, a raft of Genuine Yamaha accessories is available direct from Team Blue for either or both of these bikes.

Source: Yamaha