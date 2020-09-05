If you're the kind of rider who commutes on your motorcycle on a regular basis, and find yourself seeking an adventure that takes you off the beaten path, then it goes without saying that a dual sport motorcycle is the bike for you. Often referred to as dirt bikes, most dual sport motorcycles aren't exactly limited to just off-road riding. Hence the term 'dual', these bikes can be ridden both on and off road, of course provided that your bike of choice is street legal.

A new player in the low displacement dual sport segment in the Philippines comes from none other than Yamaha. Having been on fire the past few months with the launch of the much anticipated XSR 155 and NMax, the Japanese manufacturer dropped yet another bombshell with the launch of the WR 155R. Featuring a 155cc engine similar to that of the aforementioned bikes, albeit in a different state of tune, the WR 155R churns out a decent 16 horsepower, making it pretty friendly to those looking to start out in trail riding.

The WR 155R is equipped with pretty decent suspension, sporting telescopic KYB forks and a preload adjustable rear mono-shock. The bike also comes equipped with a six-speed transmission, setting it apart from dual sports in its segment which feature only five gears. As such, we can expect the WR 155R to be one of the more road-capable dual sports in the market, with the engine not needing to be strung out too much, especially during long stints on provincial highways.

Surprisingly, the Yamaha WR 155R comes at quite a premium in the Philippine market. Priced at PhP 169,000, its a nearly PhP 40,000 more expensive than Honda's premium entry level dual sport, the CRF150L. To top it all off, the CRF150L comes equipped with a more trail-ready suspension setup with Showa inverted forks and adjustable rear suspension. Perhaps where the WR 155R has the CRF beat, would have to be in its road-going ability, given the Yamaha's bump in power and six-speed transmission.