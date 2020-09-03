French stunt rider Thibaut Nogues has been thrilling audiences across Europe on his specially equipped MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR and F3 800 for some time now. He’s been reaching even more fans around the world through his active presence on YouTube and Instagram. As of September, 2020, Nogues is now an official part of the MV Agusta Freestyle Division.

The team is led by manager Virginio Ferrari, who is himself a former rider. Experienced engineers and mechanics Lorenzo Gandino, Emanuele Grassi, and Marco Anfesi round out the talented crew that keeps the machines in tip-top form.

“I’ve been a freestyle rider for 10 years, and I worked hard at developing and expressing an individual, classy riding style,” Nogues said.

“I think it made a difference. Being a Freestyle rider for MV Agusta gives me the opportunity to fully realize this aspiration. It’s like a dream. For me, MV bikes are the most beautiful bikes in world. An MV bike is like no other bike, you need to feel it, it’s like a dance partner. I’m so proud to ride MV Agusta bikes and super excited about the future with the Freestyle Division.”

As you’d expect, the bikes Nogues rides are far from stock machines. The first thing you see is the black, grey, and red livery—but there’s much more to their transformation than just paint. Upgrades include a full Öhlins suspension, STM clutch, triple clamps with a different offset, a handlebar-mounted rear brake lever, crash cage, non-slip stand-up wheelie seat, and a reinforced swingarm. Those are just a handful of the adjustments and upgrades the team has made to expand Nogues’ stunting capabilities.

Nogues’ YouTube videos get millions of views, and he currently has over 82,000 subscribers at the time of writing. Over on Instagram, he has over 17,000 followers—and that number is sure to only grow over time.

