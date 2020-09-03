When Suzuki re-introduced the Katana in 2019, the new platform qualified as a retro ride and a performance-oriented machine. With a nostalgic design and the GSX-R1000 motor powering the revamped model, consumers didn’t have to choose between style and substance.

The new Katana had no problems standing out on a street corner or at the local raceway. For those that want to make the 150-horsepower machine a more formidable foe on the road or a true track warrior, Suzuki Australia just launched the Samurai and Shogun accessory packs.

Suzuki Samurai Pack - Tank Pad Suzuki Samurai Pack - Side Protector

Prioritizing ergonomics and aesthetics, the Samurai kit outfits the Katana to soldier on, fortifying the naked literbike as a daily rider. The package retails for $595 AUD ($433.32 USD) and includes the following components:

KATANA Two-tone seat

Smoked Meter Visor

Carbon Design Tank Pad

Body Decal Trim Set

Carbon Design Side Protection Decal Set

KATANA Rim Decal Set

Suzuki Shogun Kit - Fender Suzuki Shogun Kit - Seat

If you’re bent on lording over the track, the Shogun kit might be the choice for you. The premium pack not only clads the Katana in lightweight carbon fiber armor but also decks out the beast from Hamamatsu in new war paint with a body decal set. With a price tag of $1,499 AUD ($1,019 USD) the Shogun kit comes with:

KATANA Two-tone Colored Seat

Smoked Meter Visor

Carbon Fiber Front Fender

Carbon Fiber Clutch Cover

Carbon Fiber Starter Cover

Carbon Fiber Alternator Cover

Front Axle Slider Set

Rear Axle Slider Set

Body Decal Trim Set

As genuine Suzuki accessories, consumers can add the Samurai and Shogun packs when purchasing a new Katana and the dealer will fit all the parts before rolling it off the lot. This allows riders to lump the kit's cost into the bike’s monthly payments and retain the 12-month coverage of the purchase. Of course, existing Katana owners can also add the accessories but they will have to pay the price upfront. Whether you’re a road warrior or an aspiring track general, the Katana’s accessory kits have you covered.