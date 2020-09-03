Energica currently has 11 dealers in the U.S.—seven on the east coast, three on the west coast, and one in Texas. Until now, riders wanting to finance an Energica only had the option to go through whatever financing was offered by those individual dealers. Now your favorite Italian electric bike maker is offering a countrywide financing program through FreedomRoad Financial.

This agreement isn’t only for new Energica models. Instead, it allows Energica to offer new, used, and certified pre-owned models from all model years as they’re available—giving potential customers better access to a wider range of Energica machines.

“Until now we’ve relied on the financing programs provided by our individual dealers, which means that we couldn’t communicate a consistent national offer,” said Energica Motor Company Inc. CEO Stefano Benatti.

“Our ability to support the sale of older models and Certified Pre-Owned units was also impacted. This agreement will change all of that and we expect great things as a result.”

If you’ve been considering financing an Energica, now may be a good time to talk to a dealer to find out more about your available options to get the bike you want. Are you looking forward to the 2020 Energica Eva Ribelle that’s just around the corner, and is expected to start at $22,160? Is a tried-and-true Ego more your speed? Maybe an Eva EsseEsse9 strikes a more realistic note for your particular wants and needs.

In any case, this partnership will hopefully make it easier for more people to get the Energicas they want. There are currently a handful of used Energicas listed for sale on Cycle Trader, but the least expensive one is still $13K—so an option like this could definitely expand the possibilities of who could get their hands on one.

Are you thinking about getting an Energica? Does this partnership announcement change anything for you?

Source: Energica