With riders going at speeds of up to 220 mph, motorcycle racing gear is the industry’s gold standard in terms of safety, technology, and quality. It’s no wonder gear makers borrow some high-performance features from the paddocks and integrate them in gear available for you and me. That's true for leathers, boots, and also helmets.

Scorpion recently did just that with the introduction of the EXO-R1 Air helmet collection that borrows both design and technology from the race track. The manufacturer even claims that its new flagship lid meets the MotoGP and Superbike standards.

The EXO-R1 Air helmets feature a multi-layered ultra TCT shell made of five layers of materials that include specially formulated fiberglass, aramid, and poly-resin fibers, paired with multi-layer EPS for impact absorption. The design also features a Ram-Air intake system with three air intake ports at the front and one duct at the back of the head.

On the inside, EXO-R1 is lined with KwikWick III anti-microbial fabric that keeps the head cool and features Scorpion’s AirFit inflation system that allows the user to adjust the padding for a customized fit. The interior was also designed to accommodate a comm system and Kwikfit cheek pads that allow the rider to wear glasses. All models are DOT-certified and ECE approved.

Scorpion EXO-R1 Air Helmets, left: Bautista, right: Quartararo.

While the lineup’s entry-level models were introduced a little while ago, Scorpion has now added to new competition-inspired liveries to the collection. The EXO-R1 Air is now available in MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo and WSBK’s Alvaro Bautista liveries. The two new helmets are offered in limited quantities. 500 units of the Quartararo livery will be available in North America while that number drops down to 400 for the Bautista model.

The base price for the Scorpion EXO-R1 Air is set at $399.95 for the matte black version and goes up to $459.95 for the Quartararo and Bautista models.