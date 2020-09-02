An increasing number of motorcycle manufacturers are warming up to the electric motorcycle trend. Over the past year or so, companies like Kawasaki and BMW have introduced their vision of the future with new electric motorcycle concepts.

While some are still at the conceptual phase, others have already taken action. It’s been the case for KTM and Husqvarna that introduced small electric dirt bikes, the Freeride E-XC and SX-E5 under the orange banner and the EE5 under the blue one. We know both companies have plans to expand their electric lineups, notably with the addition of electric scooters, but we now learn that, at least for Husqvarna, there’s even more in the works.

At the end of August, 2020, KTM and Husqvarna’s parent company, Pierer Mobility hosted an investors’ presentation in which year-to-date sales numbers, post COVID-19 initiatives, and future models.

KTM FREERIDE E-XC Husqvarna EE5

In the presentation’s “Performance and Urban E-Mobility" section, the group listed its current and future electric scooter, bicycle, and motorcycle models. The lineup includes an electric trials bike under the GasGas umbrella, a pair of GasGas and Husqvarna e-bicycles, and, of course, the Husqvarna e-scooter we’ve already discussed, expected to launch in 2021.

The most interesting model listed, however, is one we hadn’t heard of until now. In fact, the Swedish maker is planning to launch another electric motorcycle in 2022. This time, however, we’re looking at a proper street bike, more specifically at an electric member of the Vitpilen and Svartpilen family.

The document doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming model but does confirm that the bike is in development, that it will use a modular battery system (more electric models in the future?), and that it will be available with two electric motor options—4 kW and 10 kW.

We’ll learn more as we near the model’s due date. In the meantime, you’ll be happy to learn that the Norden 901 remains part of the plan. It’s listed in the brand’s current product portfolio though the company has yet to formally launch the bike. This means we could likely (hopefully) see it introduced before the year is over.