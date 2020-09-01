What’s like a Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT, only more adventure-focused? Why, the new Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT Pro, of course! This package takes the XT you know and love and loads it up with a choice selection of factory accessories so you’re ready to do some off-road adventuring right after you take delivery.

For the moment, the XT Pro seems to be only available in Italy, and it’s unclear if there are plans to release this configuration elsewhere. If you were already eyeing some of these accessories when speccing out your dream V-Strom 1050 XT, and you’re in a market where the Pro is an option, it definitely seems like it could be a solid idea. Let’s take a look at what’s included.

You get a slightly different configuration of high-mount engine crash guard bars than you get with the standard XT. This bar set is sold as the innocuously titled “Accessory Bar B” in Suzuki’s accessory catalog for the V-Strom 1050, but it’ll offer a little more side protection if your bike goes down.

You also get the silver aluminum skid plate to protect your engine from those lumps and bumps you’re likely to experience if you go off-roading. Since it seems like hardcore ADV riders have definite Opinions (with a capital O) about skid plates, your mileage may vary on how effective this one is.

It doesn’t just stop at protection, though. Chunky, large, adjustable footrests also come standard on the XT Pro—as do a pair of 37-liter Suzuki aluminum panniers. Getting up off the saddle to properly maneuver over terrain should be a bit easier, and having plenty of storage capacity to take all your necessities on your next trip should put your mind at ease even more.

When you have the proper tools, it’s a lot easier to just enjoy your ride, isn’t it? While you could already buy all these accessories separately from Suzuki, the XT Pro package handily assembles them, then knocks over 1,000 Euros off the final price tag. That’s money you could spend on any number of other fun bike-related items, such as new camping gear for your next trip. Italian Suzuki fans, it looks like Hamamatsu came through with some special savings just for you.

Sources: Omnimoto, Motociclismo, La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Motomais