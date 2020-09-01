RideApart has details on how you can be one of the first to own the new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan in the United States and Puerto Rico. Pre-orders for the adventure bike open today and you can reserve yours by visiting this pre-order page and following the instructions carefully.

Visit the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan pre-order page Input your name, contact information, and desired color Choose a dealer closest to you Take your reservation code to that dealer to submit your $500 refundable deposit Your $500 deposit will be applied to the cost of your bike when it arrives

Royal Enfield has told us that quantities are limited, and once a color is sold out, it vanishes from the pre-order page. For 2021, the Himalayan will be offered in three new colors—Lake Blue, Rock Red, and Gravel Gray—in addition to the prior model's standard Granite Black, Snow White, and Sleet Grey.

What else is new for 2021? The most significant upgrade is the ability to switch off ABS, which gives adventure riders more control by letting them lock the rear wheel when the situation warrants it. The upgraded rear brake system has also been tweaked to improve both feel and engagement and decrease stopping distances. Other upgrades include new standard hazard lights and a redesigned side stand.

Gallery: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan North America

79 Photos

Since the Himalayan's introduction in 2018 in North America, it's become a staple of the adventure bike scene and favorite steed of many respected riders. It's no wonder why, considering the bike's outsized capabilities for its sub-$5,000 price tag.

Reserve your new 2021 Himalayan now before the color you want is already spoken for. Visit the pre-order page, follow the instructions to get your reservation code, and visit your nearest Royal Enfield to finish the pre-order process. You don't have to tell them RideApart sent you, but it wouldn't hurt either.