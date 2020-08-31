As we patiently wait for the incoming new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the rumored Hunter, it looks like the company is already working on a follow-up model. A YouTuber shared a short clip of what looks like a new Enfield cruiser being tested out on the roads in India. The video shows what looks like a production version of the KX Concept bobber Royal Enfield showed at EICMA in 2018.

Several factors point to a new model rather than just another Meteor or Hunter sighting. We already know that the Meteor will be a variation of the Classic and use the same 350cc engine. The cruiser spotted, however, features a dual exhaust, similar to the Continental GT and Interceptor 650 which suggest it’s potentially running on the same 650 parallel-twin. This is a departure from the concept which was introduced with a V-twin.

The saddle and the handlebar look much lower as well with the rider sitting almost in front of the rear wheel rather than on top like on the Meteor. The rear suspension set up looks different, with the dual springs linking the subframe to the swingarm positioned at a steeper, almost 45-degree angle. A glance at the bike’s right-hand side, we can also spot what looks like a belt-drive, rather than a chain.

Perhaps even more interesting is the front suspension, which looks like an inverted fork. Should this model make it to production, this would be Royal Enfield’s first USD suspension.

Other features include a round headlight, a small pillion seat, and a round instrument cluster.

Shortly after introducing the KX, the company disappointed us all by saying that the bobber was only a little design exercise and that it had no real intention of producing the model. The maker has since gone back on its word and confirmed that it would, after all, add a cruiser-inspired motorcycle to its lineup. Well, folks, this could be it!