Indeed, the internet is a wonderful place where you can learn how to do just about anything. No matter how crazy it may seem, you're bound to find someone trying it out, and posting a video of their misadventures on YouTube. Such is the case with nine-million-subscriber-strong YouTuber from India, Mr. Indian Hacker. In a viral video posted on Friday which has gained more than three million views as of this writing, Mr. Indian Hacker attempts to create a real life Ghost Rider bike.

For those who don't know who Ghost Rider is (I mean seriously, how can you not know who he is?), he's a Marvel superhero portrayed in the cinematic world by Nicolas Cage. One of his most defining attributes apart from the fact that he turns into a skeleton with a flaming mohawk, is of course his motorcycle with its well known wheels-on-fire motif. Of course, with the help of modern CGI, this effect is pulled off pretty convincingly with no actors or motorcycles getting hurt in the process. But for Mr. Indian Hacker, things didn't go quite as smoothly.

Of course, this stunt was "performed by professionals in a controlled environment." This is of course, the catch all phrase when it comes to people doing rather silly things online. So please, don't try this at home. Anyway, diving straight into it, the video shows Mr. Indian Hacker wrapping the tires of a Pulsar 220 in a flammable fabric, then proceeding to douse it in gasoline. The tires are the ignited and the motorcycle is driven for a few meters—with a passenger at that—before the pilot and pillion abort, seconds before the bike is engulfed in flames.

I mean, seriously, how else would this experiment have ended? I'd go as far as saying that these two guys are pretty lucky to walk away with their skin intact—not to mention the fact that not a single piece of protective equipment was used in this stunt. There weren't even any fire extinguishers around to put the fire out, and buckets of water had to be thrown onto the bike to gradually put the fire out. I guess the moral of the story here is that CGI exists for a reason, and it's undoubtedly safer for man, machine, and environment, than actually setting a motorcycle on fire.