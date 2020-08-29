The quest for perfect riding gear seems to be a never ending one. Indeed, there are so many options to choose from, and so many variables to consider—the weather, the type of riding you do, and of course, personal preference. Having wrong or insufficient riding gear can have adverse effects on your ride, at the very least, you could find yourself extremely uncomfortable either shivering incessantly from the cold, or sweating profusely from the heat. Let's not even get into what could happen, should you get into an accident without the proper gear on.

For those of you who are into long distance riding and cover terrain with very uncertain weather patterns, the gear you choose to wear will oftentimes be something that can protect you from the cold, and enable you to remove some layers when temperatures begin to rise. An interesting new line of all-weather riding gear from Richa may be worth your while. Starting off with the Infinity Pro 2 Jacket, it features a laminated Aquashell PRO 2L construction for maximum waterproofing. Priced at £269.99, or $361 USD, it's made from an abrasion-resistant fabric with a neoprene collar and cuffs. The jacket is ideal for cooler temperatures, but can be tweaked for warmer days by way of a detachable thermal liner, and four zippered vents upfront and one at the back. It comes equipped with D3O armor for the shoulders, elbows, and back, and can be fitted with an optional chest protector.

Following the jacket, are the Colorado 2 Pro riding pants. Featuring a breathable, laminated Aquashell and woven from abrasion-resistant fabric, the pants also come with a detachable thermal liner and D3O knee protectors. You could also opt to fit optional hip armor by way of pockets situated on the sides of the pants. For added comfort, the Colorado 2 Pro pants feature stretch panels to give the rider maximum range of motion. The pants are priced at £229.99, or $307 USD.

Rounding up Richa's new line of gear is the Arctic gloves. Made from a mix of goat and cow leather, the gloves feature a wind and waterproof Hipora membrane on top of the already waterproof Aquashell membrane. They even come in a GoreTex version, priced slightly higher at £119.99or $160 USD, as opposed to the standard version at £89.99, or $120 USD. The gloves feature touch screen compatibility, CE-certified protectors across the knuckles, and a double wrist closure. For maximum comfort on long distance rides, the cuffs and wrist areas feature anti-abrasive SuperFabric technology.