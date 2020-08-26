While COVID-19 outbreaks shutdown motorcycle manufacturers, trade shows, and races, musicians like Franky Perez worried about their performing careers in a socially-distanced world. Opposed to sitting idle during the lockdowns, Perez wrote and recorded a new album in his Las Vegas home.

Known for frequent appearances on Sons of Anarchy soundtracks, the rocker opted for barebones production on his latest album “Suddenly 44”. With the stripped-down sound, the musician only needed an acoustic guitar to safely share his music on a cross-country tour, so he packed his Martin Guitar onto his Ducati Multistrada 1260 and hit the road.

Inspired by the second track on the new LP, the “Crossing the Great Divide” tour not only aimed to bring Perez’s music back to the stage, but also bring attention to the people most affected by the health crisis. From struggling live venues to frontline workers, the pop-up shows provided a much-needed reprieve while observing health recommendations.

Starting in Las Vegas, Perez traveled as far west as San Francisco before heading east to New York’s famed Times Square. Along the 13-day, 4,000+ mile trip, the musician stopped at 17 locations including a Ducati dealership in Detroit. Perez also documented the experience on his one-man “tour bus” with an 8-part video series found on Ducati’s website.

“Music is meant to be shared and while digital distribution makes music so much more accessible now, there is no substitution for the live experience,” said Franky Perez. “The feedback and relationship between artist and the audience is vital when performing music that is so personal, but with the normal approach for a new album release no longer possible I called my friends from famed Italian motorcycle marque Ducati to help me develop a completely different approach to touring.”

That call to Ducati turned the “Crossing the Great Divide” tour:

Las Vegas Sign | Las Vegas, NV

The Viper Room, Rock Store | Los Angeles, CA

Zeitgeist, Golden Gate Bridge | San Francisco, CA

Carson City, Thunder Mountain Monument | Imlay, NV

Harrison Eurosport, Storm Mountain Amphitheater | Salt Lake City, UT

Lucky Joes | Fort Collins, CO

Wheat field | Salina, Kansas

Arthur Bryants, Cross Roads | Kansas City, KS

Hoffee Cases | Joliet, IL, Chicago, IL

Free riding day | Fort Wayne, IN

Ducati Detroit, Hitsville USA, Tin Roof Detroit | Detroit, MI

Pearl Street Warehouse | Washington D.C.

Woodholme Gardens | Pikesville, MD

Martin Guitars | Nazareth, PA

South Street Pedestrian Bridge | Philadelphia, PA

Symphony Square | Bala Cynwyd, PA

Times Square, Ducati New York | New York, NY

Though America is still experiencing outbreaks and sporadic shutdowns, it’s good to see that venue owners, essential workers, and musicians are persevering. If Franky Perez playing free shows during a global pandemic and a Multistrada doubling as a tour bus is any evidence, we can still do the things we love in a responsible and safe way.