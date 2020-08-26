Motorcycling headgear has come a long way since the introduction of the first helmet in 1914. From canvas to leather to carbon fiber and composites, helmets have become increasingly sturdier as bikes evolved to become faster.

Nowadays, most manufacturers use multiple-density expanded polystyrene (EPS) as a shock-absorbing material. While generally efficient, it does have its limitations, something the folks over at Koroyd are attempting to address. The company founded a decade ago developed a new type of lining that uses small plastic tubes to absorb impacts rather than foam.

It has since introduced its own line of protectors and collaborated with Klim for two enduro/motocross helmets. Koroyd now added a third helmet to its portfolio. This time, Koroyod teamed up with gear maker ThorMX to create the all-new Reflex off-road helmet.

The new Thor Reflex helmet features a fiberglass composite shell underlined by a trifecta of head protection technology. Thor went all in to provide what could be one of the best head protection currently on the market.

To achieve that, it combined a classic EPS lining with Koroyd’s welded tube technology that minimizes the amount of energy transferred to the head in case of an impact. In addition to doubling-down on the protective lining, Thor also integrated the Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS). MIPS is a protective a low friction shell installed inside the helmet that slides and follows the movement of the head in an impact and reduces the effect of sudden deceleration—which is what causes head injuries.

The helmet also comes with more standard features such as an adjustable visor, contoured cheek pads with emergency release system, and Dryform comfort liner that can be removed and washed. It is offered in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL and is both DOT and ECE 22.05 certified.

Pricing for the new Thor Reflex MX helmet varies between $375 for the Blackout model and $495 for the top-fo-the-line Carbon Polar model with a pre-impregnated carbon fiber shell.