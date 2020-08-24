If you like to watch motorcycle adventures on YouTube, chances are you’ve heard of Dutch traveler Noraly, a.k.a. Itchy Boots. With over half a million followers tracking her trip around the world, she’s become one of the genre’s household names.

Her video adventure started in December, 2018, when she shared her first vlog documenting the start of her trip in New Delhi, India, where she picked up her travel-ready Royal Enfield Himalayan. She traveled close to 40,000 miles across Asia, from New Delhi to Malaysia before shipping the bike to Oman, exploring part of the Middle East and heading back to the Netherlands, the stepping stone for her American adventure.

Setting off in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she then headed to Patagonia before traveling back North with the ultimate goal to reach Alaska in a year and a half. Her trip was sadly cut short as she reached Peru as the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to evacuate from South America, leave her bike behind, and fly back home to the Netherlands.

With European borders now reopening, Itchy Boots decided to hit the road once again for “Season 3” of her travels. She armed herself with a new Honda CB500X that she named Ronin and in her latest videos, she was on a ferry, making her way to Iceland after a short stint in Germany and Denmark.

Her videos are simple, fun, informative (she doesn’t only show us cool places, she teaches us about them) and entertaining—Noraly has charisma to... “boots” (see what I did there?) To keep us hooked, she publishes new videos almost daily which helps us keep up to date with her latest adventure and live the trips vicariously.

In addition to her videos, she also keeps a blog in which she shares a wealth of information about solo motorcycle traveling from her gear get up to accommodation recommendations to tips for visiting specific locations. She’s pretty much your fun, lovable motorcycle tour guide.

If you haven’t met her yet, you should check her out—you’ll likely get a crush and want to keep up with her adventures like the rest of us did.