Triumph Motorcycles America has issued a recall on the 2019-2020 Street Scrambler and Street Twin. A misrouted wiring harness can allow the wires to become damaged.

According to the documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for Triumph, the following motorcycles are covered under the recall:

2019-2020 Street Scrambler, VIN SMTD44GN1KT920110 through VIN SMTD44GN3LTAB9482, manufactured between October 15, 2018, and April 21, 2020.

2019-2020 Street Twin, VIN SMTD31GN3KT918702 through VIN SMTD31GN6LTAB9140, manufactured between October 04, 2018, and April 15, 2020.

As delivered, the wiring harness may make contact with the lower lug on the main frame headstock. Constant steering inputs cause the harness to rub the lug, resulting in wear and potential damage to the wiring over time. The engine may end up stalling unexpectedly.

Recall number SRAN 584 began on August 23, 2020, at which point owners are invited to make an appointment with their Triumph dealer to have a VIN plate protector installed that will reroute the harness, as well as have the harness inspected and replaced if necessary, free of charge.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of 2019-2020 Triumph Street Scramblersr and Street Twins are welcome to contact the manufacturer’s North American customer service at 1-800-232-3780 to have their VIN verified. Customers can also reach out to the NHTSA via its hotline service that can be reached at 1-888-327-4236 or check online for further details at www.safercar.gov.