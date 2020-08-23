The implementation of the BS6 standard in India has come to consumers as a double-edged sword. On the one hand, most, if not all manufacturers had to pony up in their R&D and further develop their bikes to conform to the new regulations set forth by the new standard. As such, many of these manufacturers took it upon themselves to go beyond simply improving their emissions, by updating their products' features and tech as well. On the other hand, however, many of the updated models have been slapped with substantial price hikes—and many others continue increasing their prices as the months roll on.

BMW, however, seems to be taking a different approach. Everyone is well acquainted with the two baby bimmers which made the iconic Bavarian badge accessible to the masses. Yes, the BMW G 310, in its two flavors, the R and the GS, have garnered relatively successful reception across the globe. Built in partnership with India's very own TVS, the two bikes boast BMW levels of fit and finish, and the reliability and tech of TVS machines. As such it comes as no surprise that these two bikes would be on the receiving end of BS6 updates.

However, there is a surprise—and a pleasant one at that. An article published by BikeDekho suggests that the two new bikes may come with a significant price drop: somewhere in the realm of Rs 30,000. This is of course, a response to the two bikes' growing number of competitors. But wait, there's more! The new G 310 R and G 310 GS will come with a few cool updates that make the pair fit in with the current offerings in the market. For starters, both bikes will come with full front and rear LED lights. Also, chances are that both bikes will come with throttle by wire systems—something that their counterparts at TVS have done for their BS6 iterations as well.

In the slew of motorcycles that have increased their prices amid the implementation of the BS6 standard, BMW is sure to stand out with the updated versions of these two bikes. For reference, the outgoing G 310 R was priced at Rs 2.99 lakh, while the G 310 GS was priced at Rs 3.49 lakh.