A car on Berlin, Germany's A100 highway collided with motorcycles in three separate incidents on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Six people were injured, with three in serious condition.

The driver, identified only as Samrad A, appeared to be targeting motorcycles in particular from behind the wheel of a black Opel. The three crashes all happened in different places, leading police to believe these were deliberate attacks. After the crashes, the Iraqi driver reportedly placed a metal box on the road, shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) and "Nobody come closer or else you'll die." The box was later found to have nothing more than ordinary work tools inside, but the man is expected to face three charges of attempted murder.

The suspect currently lives in refugee accommodation, and reports suggest he may have been radicalized there. Before the attack, he reportedly posted pictures of his car on Facebook along with religious phrases. Public broadcaster ARD reported that the suspect had received psychiatric treatment in the past after making murderous threats, but he was not believed to be closely linked to militant Islamists. Still, the attack is being investigated as being either politically or religiously motivated, though prosecutors have not ruled out psychological issues given his past.

The A100 was shut down for three hours while police investigated the crash scenes and the suspect's car. The sting of terrorism is still quite fresh in Berlin after an attack in December 2016 involving a truck driven into a crowded market, killing 12 people and injuring 49 others, which is among the reasons why the possibility of terrorist motivation is being taken so seriously.

You never know what's going to happen out there. Ride safely, and watch your back.