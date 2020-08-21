Two weeks after posting the new 2021 CBR600RR’s first teaser, Honda has officially unveiled the new-generation mid-size sportbike.

The most obvious changes to the model are aesthetic, though it received several, more subtle mechanical tweaks. Team Red borrowed a few styling cues from the racetrack to make the redesigned fairing more aerodynamic, notable with the addition of a pair of winglets. Honda claims that the new 600 can now achieve the lowest drag coefficient in the segment, based on its research.

Look-wise, the bike also feels more aggressive with its slimmer, pointier LED headlights. Channeling its inner race bike, the new 600 is clad in a classic HRC-inspired livery. Size-wise, the bike’s dimensions are pretty much the same as the 2020 model currently sold in the U.S. Perhaps the most important difference on that front is the weight. The model available here weighs in at 410 pounds while the 2021 Japanese model tips the scales at 427 pounds.

The engine itself hasn’t changed physically—a 599cc inline-four block with a bore and stroke of 67 x 42.5mm and a compression ratio of 12.2. The output is rated at 119 horsepower and 64 lb-ft and peak power is now delivered at around the 14,000rpm mark. The bike now uses a throttle-by-wire system for increased input precision as well as an assist and slipper clutch for a lighter pull. Buyers can also choose to add a quick shifter transmission (optional).

To achieve that, engineers changed the materials used in such key components as camshafts, valve springs, and the crankshaft to improve their performance and durability.

Behind the windscreen, the model features a color TFT display that allows the rider to navigate through the new power modes. It also comes equipped with standard ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

The 2021 Honda CBR600RR is priced at ¥ 26,950 (US$15,175) and will remain a Japanese exclusivity for now. Honda North America confirmed that it doesn’t expect the bike as presented by Honda Japan to come stateside.