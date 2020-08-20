The 2020 International Female Ride Day is coming! After having been rescheduled from its normal first Saturday in May date due to the global pandemic, it’s finally happening on Saturday, August 22, 2020. To make things easier in the time of coronavirus, Motoress—which founded IFRD—published this special guide for hosts and planners around the world.

What is IFRD? It’s a day to celebrate women who ride motorcycles—by riding. That’s it. Ride by yourself, or ride in a safe group—the most important thing is that you get out and ride! Also, feel extra empowered about it because you’ll know that all around the world, in over 120 other countries, women will be doing the same thing as you throughout the day.

Since the very first IFRD in 2007, there’s also been a photo contest! Photos should include you and your bike; if they’re group photos, so much the better (while keeping good social safety against COVID-19, of course). Every kind of powered two-wheeled vehicle, rider, and riding style is welcomed and encouraged to participate. It’s all about women on bikes and celebrating the women in your life who ride—and at its core, that’s all there is to it!

There’s also official IFRD merch if you’re extra excited to show the IFRD love, including stickers, patches, t-shirts, and even a simple printout you can attach to your windscreen or elsewhere on your ride to spread awareness. If you have any additional questions or concerns, chances are excellent that they’re answered on the official IFRD website. In the meantime, you have a couple of days to make sure your bike is ready to get out and put some miles on this Saturday.

Whether you’re hitting the road, track, or trail, have fun, ride safe, and don’t forget to wave at all the other rad riders you encounter in your journey!

Sources: Motoress, Radio Canada International