Do you like old Hondas? Do you like weird old Hondas? Do you like collapsable, JDM Honda minibikes that come with their own car to carry them around? If you're like me—and, honestly, the rest of the team—and this kind of thing is in your wheelhouse then you're gonna love this auction I dug up on Bring A Trailer today. Behold, 1983 Honda City Turbo II and its Motocompo counterpart!

Seriously, just look at it! Gorgeous, right? It's like it just rolled off the showroom floor in Tokyo despite being almost 40 years old. A vision in Windsor Dark Blue Metallic, this little guy is the epitome of 80s hot hatch cool with its multicolor tape stripes, copious turbo badging, extremely rad Speedline wheels, and boxy silhouette. It's powered by a tiny but mighty turbocharged, 1.2-liter inline-four mill mated to a five-speed trans. In stock trim, the engine put down 108 horsepower and 118 lb-ft of torque which is pretty respectable in a car that weighs all of about ten pounds soaking wet.

It's no slouch in the fit and finish category, either. It's pretty well optioned, with air conditioning, floor mats, blue and silver cloth interior, a sweet sunroof, fog lights, and an aftermarket stereo system. The real party piece here, however, is that bright yellow Motocompo. As you know, we're big fans of the Motocompo around here, and this one looks—much like the car it comes with—to be in pristine condition.

This particular slice of adorable Japanese motoring history was imported to the States by Nippon Imports back in 2018 and was picked up by the current owner not long after. Along with the car and the Motocompo, the winning bidder also gets a bunch of documentation, all the guides and manuals, some extremely cool keys, and the bragging rights that come with owning a City Turbo and Motocompo pair. The auction ends in about two and a half hours—a little after 4:00 pm EST on August 18, 2020, in fact—and the winning bid is $25,000 with no reserve. If you want this extremely rad package you better get on it (sorry, we were a little late on this one), but as you can see, it's totally worth it.