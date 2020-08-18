Triumph Motorcycles America issued a recall on several trim levels of the new Tiger 900 due to a potentially faulty reflex reflector.

According to the documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for Triumph, two percent of the 603 recalled vehicles could present the issue. The bikes potentially affected were produced sometime between November 28, 2019, and February 26, 2020.

The following models are involved in this recall:

2020 Triumph Tiger 900

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Low

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro

The non-compliance report details how on some of the Tigers, the rear reflex reflector could possibly detach. This is caused by a manufacturing defect that caused some of the reflectors to receive the wrong size of spigots, used to attach the component to the motorcycle. Should the reflector be missing, the motorcycle no longer meets the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

The absence of the reflector could also impact the motorcycle and incidentally, the rider’s visibility on the road. This could compromise the rider’s safety while traveling. If you own a new Tiger 900, make sure to verify that the reflector is still present.

Recall number SRAN 582 began on August 17, 2020, at which point owners are invited to make an appointment with their Triumph dealer to have the rear reflex reflector swapped with a new, up-to-spec component, free of charge.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of a 2020 Triumph Tiger are welcome to contact the manufacturer’s North American customer service at 1-800-232-3780 to have their VIN verified. Customers can also reach out to the NHTSA via its hotline service that can be reached at 1-888-327-4236 or check online for further details at www.safercar.gov.