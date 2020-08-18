We saw right through you, KTM. It was only a few weeks ago that rumors that the KTM 200 Duke was coming stateside surfaced. The rumor was supported a few days later by the addition of the model to the list of California Air Resources Board (CARB) 2020 certified motorcycles.

Well, folks, it’s here! The model is now listed in KTM’s American and Canadian naked lineup as a 2020 model. The wait wasn’t too excruciating, right? Let’s have a closer look at the new family member.

Why do we need a 200 in the U.S., you may ask? We have a feeling this could be part of KTM’s post-COVID-19 strategy. As we’ve discussed in the past few months, the numbers seem to indicate that an increasing number of people are turning to scooters and bikes for their personal transportation needs.

We all know how much we don’t really want to hang out on a crowded bus or subway at the moment. What’s the alternative? Small, affordable, and accessible vehicles that don’t require the same time and financial commitment as a car. Ergo: scooters and motorcycles.

With that in mind, the 200 Duke makes perfect sense, especially at a tiny $3,999. You read that right. Comparatively, the 390 Duke is priced at $5,499, that’s a $1,500 price difference for you. Heck, that's even cheaper than a 2019 Suzuki Van Van!

What does the sub-$4,000 price tag get you? A brand-new Duke built on a Chromoly steel trellis frame and steel trellis subframe mounted on a 43mm WP Apex inverted fork and a WP Apex linkless rear shock. The baby Duke runs on a 3.5-gallon fuel tank designed with knee dents to leave room for the legs. The seat height is set at an easy-to-get-on 31.6 inches and while KTM didn’t announce a weight figure, according to Indian specs, the model tips the scales at 350 pounds.

The bike is equipped with a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels and braking duties are fulfilled by a 300mm disc with four-piston Bybre caliper at the front and a 230mm disc with single-piston Bybre caliper at the back. According to KTM, the model is also equipped with Bosch dual-channel ABS with Supermoto ABS functionality.

As for the little powerhouse, the 200 Duke runs on a 199.5cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine paired with a six-speed transmission and rated at a reasonable 25 horsepower and 14.16 lb-ft of torque.

KTM didn’t waste any time: the new-to-America 2020 KTM 200 Duke is or will be available sometime in August, 2020, “just in time for back-to-school". You might want to add that to your list of school supplies.

