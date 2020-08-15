When Ducati unveiled the Diavel back in 2011, it immediately caught the attention many motorcycle enthusiasts, in more ways than one. For starters, at first glance, you're not quite sure what to make of the bike. Back in 2011, the Diavel was a rather fresh concept, with few other power cruisers in the market. That, plus the dawn of the super naked craze was just beginning. Looking at the Diavel's muscular build, you could definitely tell that the bike meant business on the performance end. But upon further inspection you notice the relaxed rider triangle—delivered by comfortably mounted handlebars, a low seat, and forward controls.

This particular Ducati Diavel is a 2012 model with just 800 miles on the clock. Featuring Ducati's 1198cc Desmodromic L-Twin found in the 1198 superbike, it produces 162 horsepower and 94 ft-lbs of torque. The Diavel comes with a massive 240 rear tire to ensure that all that power and torque is efficiently delivered to the ground. It stops on a dime by way of radial monobloc Brembo calipers and dual 320mm discs up front.

This Ducati Diavel comes with quite a few accessories to sweeten the deal even further. A carbon fibre light cowling has been fitted, as well as a sport windscreen for more comfortable touring. Adjustable levers allow for increased rider comfort, too. The seller is throwing in a Garmin Zumo Bluetooth GPS as well, making this bike pretty much tour-ready upon purchase. The would-be buyer of this bike won't have to worry about fitting a new exhaust, either, since this bike comes with a Zard exhaust system.

Other accessories included in the sale are a rolling bike stand, gear rack, Hepco & Becker saddle bag kit, and an extra seat. A new Ducati Diavel—of course, there have been quite a bit of updates—will go for around $20,000. This pristine example, loaded with tons of accessories can be yours for just $11,000. Be sure to visit the original listing, should this bike suit your fancy.