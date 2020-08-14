It may be hot in the northern hemisphere as we write this—August, 2020, for our readers from the future, and hello, there!—but some motorcyclists, particularly the adventuring kind, are always thinking and planning ahead. If that’s you, and you’re in the market for a new year-round riding jacket, you may be interested in the new Acerbis X-Tour. It’s a three-layer unit with one removable thermal layer, as well as a waterproof and breathable membrane that can be worn inside or outside the jacket, depending on your needs.

It comes with three outside pockets, as well as one zippered waterproof interior pocket. There’s an additional pocket inside the detachable membrane and padding layers. Ventilation zips open to expose mesh on the front, back, and sleeves of this jacket for good airflow. Adjusters at the cuffs, sleeves, waist, and bottom of the jacket help you dial in the fit just right for your needs. Naturally, there’s a connecting zipper to attach this jacket to riding pants. Reflective Acerbis logos both accent the design and help with visibility to other traffic on your front, back, and sleeves.

The X-Tour comes with CE level 2 armor in the shoulders and elbows, as well as a pocket for a back protector that you can purchase separately. This hardy textile jacket is available in three colors: Grigio Chiaro, Black, and Beige. Available sizes range from Small through 3XL. Acerbis gear is sold all over Europe, and retailers have a range of prices set for this jacket, depending on where you look. It seems to go for US $250 and above, not including any shipping costs that may be involved, especially if you get it shipped to North America.

Gallery: Acerbis X-Tour Jacket

9 Photos

It’s unclear if most of these shops drop ship straight from Acerbis or hold their own store stock on the premises. Either way, a cursory flip through a few outlets shows that they’re all listing this jacket as available for purchase right now. If you’re planning your next journey, it could come in handy.

Source: Acerbis