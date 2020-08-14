What are the Swiss known for? Their chocolate, their clocks, their mountains, and the Large Hadron Collider (something something atom-y, science-y stuff). Did you know that they also make motorcycle helmets, gear, and accessories? If you’re familiar with the brand iXS, you probably already knew that. For all the others, welcome to the world of Swiss riding gear.

It kind of makes sense when you think about it. They do have some of the most picturesque, motorcycle-friendly roads in Europe. Something to do with the Alps, we think. The next time you're looking for an enduro helmet, you might want to look iXS' way—the maker just introduced a new model of adventure helmet, armed with what we think is a really convenient sun visor. Meet the 208 2.0.

The helmet’s most striking feature is the size of its greenhouse. It’s a good thing to see what you’re doing and where you’re going as you make your way down a trail, so, iXS made sure you get as big a window on the outside as can be. To keep the blinding sun rays at bay, the helmet is equipped with a convenient peak as well as with a retractable sun visor for varying degrees of shade.

The outer shell is made of polycarbonate, clad in a new matt lacquer technology. The massive chin bar provides extra coverage while the equally large vent ensures plenty of air gets in. There are two additional air intake vents on the forehead and a single air exhaust at the back of the head. On the inside, iXS advertises a “high-quality” polyester liner that can be removed and washed.

This all looks pretty promising, especially for a retail price of $139.95. Except, the manufacturer doesn’t say whether the helmet is certified. According to 24MX, it “meets” ECE 22.05 requirements but no word on an actual certification. The lid is expected to sell in the U.S. so we can assume it will at least receive its DOT sticker.