Indeed the coronavirus pandemic has drastically altered day to day life, not just for consumers, but for businesses as well. With several cities across the globe only recently beginning to ease lockdown restrictions, it could take several more months before things go back to normal, if at all. This presents companies like Askoll—who has just launched three electric scooter models—with quite a challenge. How do you promote a lightweight electric runabout in a unique and immersive way, other than the all too familiar virtual launch?

Well, Askoll has taken the creative liberty to do this via a virtual tour across Italy, wherein it would feature the new electric scooters, whilst having Italy's famous cities as the bike's backdrop. Having toured cities like Milan, Verona, and Turin, not only are the scooters featured prominently, but their ability as urban runabouts are highlighted as well.

Milan Turin Verona

Askoll has launched three variants of their NGS electric scooter. The NGS 1 being the most basic of the three, has a 1,000 W motor capable of a city-friendly top speed of 28 miles per hour. Its lithium-ion battery pack provides a range of 25 miles on a single charge. Braking duties are handled by a rudimentary system consisting of a 190mm disc upfront, and a 140mm drum at the rear.

Askoll NGS 1 Askoll NGS 2

Moving up the ladder in terms of specs is the NGS 2. Packing twice the power with a 2,000 W motor, the NGS 2 makes for a peppier ride, but is still limited to a top speed of 28 miles per hour. It does benefit from extended range with 44 miles on a single charge. Front and rear disc brakes take care of braking duties on the NGS 2.

Askoll NGS 3

Lastly, the range topper in Askoll's NGS line, the NGS 3, presents itself with significantly more performance with a top speed of 41 miles per hour, and a range of 60 miles on a single charge. Its higher power output and top speed are complimented by better brakes consisting of a combined braking system with front and rear discs.

Overall, new lightweight electric scooters like the Askoll NGS are more than welcome especially with the increased need for personal mobility across the globe.