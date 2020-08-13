Whether your 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin is shiny and new or seriously in need of a bath, the fine folks at Akrapovič have just the thing for your performance gains. As a bonus, it’ll also sound nice. What a group of exhaust-makers they are, always thinking of riders like that! I digress. It’s the newest member of the Slip-On Line, and did you even need to ask if it’s titanium? Of course it is!

Thanks to lightweight titanium construction that’s capped off with a nice little bit of carbon fiber, this new slip-on unit weighs just 9.3 pounds. By comparison, the stock unit weighs 12.4 pounds, so there’s a significant weight savings of approximately 24 percent. Other performance gains your favorite Slovenian exhaust maker claims include an approximate increase of 0.7 horsepower at 4000 RPM, as well as an additional 0.9 lb.-ft of torque at 4100 RPM.

Akrapovič also says it’s easy to install in just about 40 minutes or so, although everyone’s comparative skills, tools, and patience may vary, so that's probably not an exact number. It’s EC and ECE type-approved, and there’s no need to remap. If you want to hear what it sounds like, you can do so at the official product page.

Gallery: Akrapovič Titanium Slip-On Exhaust for 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

3 Photos

If that titanium slip-on just isn’t enough excitement for you, there’s also an optional stainless-steel header that the company is offering. You should be aware, however, that it’s not compatible with Honda’s crash bars on the CRF1100L Africa Twin, and also that it doesn’t meet emissions compliance requirements for either street or highway use. Also, ECU remapping is necessary if you install this unit.

Finally, if you want to take a few more bits off your stock Africa Twin, there’s the Racing Line Titanium exhaust system, which weighs a total of 11.6 pounds—for the whole system. That’s a weight savings of 11 pounds! Actually, arguably even more than that since you’ll need to remove the OEM center stand and front side pipe kit to successfully install it, but if you’re looking for weight reduction, those are definite pluses. Akrapovič also promises performance gains of 6.8 horsepower at 4200 rpm and 3.8 lb.-ft of torque at 7500 rpm with this system. It’s not emissions compliant for street or highway use, just so you know, and ECU remapping is recommended.

Source: Akrapovič