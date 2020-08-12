Aquaman and Harley-Davidson are at it again. Since the beginning of the global pandemic, the Motor Company and the Game of Thrones actor already partnered on a bike giveaway with the ALL IN Challenge. That contest supported charities such as Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry during these trying times but now the two want to get you back on your Hog—while maintaining six feet from others, of course.

To support the United We Will Ride campaign, Momoa produced and directed a six-part video series spotlighting influential figures in the Harley community. While the introduction video (above) features the signature voice-over, cinematic imagery, and melodramatic tone we've come to expect from Momoa X HD productions, six more videos will focus on riders coping with the circumstances of the coronavirus. If cameos by Scotty Stoptnik and Randy “Detroit” Hayward in the lead video are any hint, the series will lean into the custom culture of the brand.

“Motorcycles have brought me places that have changed my life and around people that have molded who I am.” said Jason Momoa. “With my latest production for Harley-Davidson, I’m seeking to broadcast the beauty of riding and the spirit of the motorcycling community during this unprecedented time to encourage riders and aspiring riders to ride. Let’s Ride!”

For Harley’s part, the company is launching the Let’s Ride Challenge and putting a 1-of-1 2020 Low Rider S up for grabs. By participating in ride-related activities, contestants earn entries win prizes including the 1981 FXB Sturgis-inspired custom Low Rider S. Based on the 2020 FXLRS, Harley’s styling & design team slapped on a quarter fairing, bolted on a passenger backrest, supped up the motor with a 117ci kit, and added red accents and Sturgis branding.

Consistent with the Bar and Shield’s lack of on-location presence at the 2020 Sturgis Rally, the Let’s Ride Challenge prioritizes riding and observing health recommendations over irresponsible partying—a major departure from the brand’s historical image. Those interested can snag five entries alone by signing up at Harley-Davidson's website. Participants can also earn additional entries by taking a demo ride or completing a Riding Academy course.

"More than building machines, Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure,” said Harley’s President and CEO Jochen Zeitz. “That is our mission. And with this brand campaign, Harley-Davidson and Jason Momoa are showcasing how this pursuit is strengthened through tough times.”

Though the video for the United We Will Ride campaign may be a bit over-sentimental and heavy on the gravitas, we can’t help but welcome this new direction for the MoCo. We’ve been critical of the company’s decisions in the past, but imploring riders to get back on two wheels—responsibly —is never wrong in our book.