Garmin is one of the biggest names in global positioning systems (GPS). Whether you’re traveling by foot, by car, or by motorcycle, the American company has you covered. Invariably, Garmin has the right tool to make sure that wherever you venture, you’ll find your way back (or forward).

There is now a new selection of handheld Garmin GPS available. Dubbed the Montana 700 series, with the all-new and improved Montana 700, 700i, and 750i devices now up for grabs. Don’t be deterred by the “handheld” nomenclature—all three navigators can be mounted to a handlebar.

New with the 700 series is the larger, 5-inch, glove-friendly touchscreen that’s 50-percent bigger than the previous Montana series.

Handlebar and adventure-ready!

The entry-level 700 model comes with pre-loaded TopoActive and Federal Public Lands maps (only for North America). The case is thermal, shock, water, and vibe resistant, while the device's battery life is rated at 18 hours in GPS mode and up to 330 hours in expedition mode. The system features active weather, smart notifications, sun and moon information, a compass, Garmin Connect connectivity, a hunting and fishing calendar, picture viewer, dog tracking, and an LED beacon and flashlight, among other things.

The mid-range 700i ups the ante with the addition of a City Navigator function as well as the InReach technology that allows the user to send and receive messages via satellite, share their progress, and can be used as an SOS alert that connects directly to the GEOS 24/7 search and rescue monitoring system. The top-of-the-line 750i adds an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus and automatic geotagging to the list.

Pricing for the new Garmin Montana 700 series varies between $599.99 for the 700 and $799.99 for the 750i. A motorcycle and ATV handlebar mount is also available for $99.99. All three new GPS and their accessories are now available for purchase on the Garmin website.