If you’re a sucker for a good blacked-out look—and we’re talking gear, not just motorcycle design—then you might want to consider adding this Nexx lid to your collection. The Portuguese premium helmet maker gives us the X.R2 Dark Division Carbon helmet—a sleek, all-black version of the X.R2 introduced in 2015.

The X.R2 Carbon lid features, as the name suggest, a carbon fiber outer shell, available in two sizes (2XS-LG and XL-3XL). The design integrates the Air Dynamic System that includes five air intakes (three vent and two air curtains) on the front of the lid four air exhausts at the back for optimal air flow. A helmet destined to be used in sportier applications also features a new spoiler design meant to reduce turbulence.

Under the shell, the helmet uses a multiple density EPS (three different layers) for impact absorption, lined with a removable and washable CoolMax 3D lining and the Ergo Padding System that ensures a more universal fit. The helmet is also designed with speaker cutouts to accommodate a comm system.

It comes with standard chin curtain and breath guard as well as a FastShot quick swap visor system that allows you to change the shield easily, an anti-scratch polycarbonate Lexan face shield with central lock system, and a double D-ring fastening strap. The X.R2 is both DOT and ECE 22.05 certified.

As for the Dark Division model, its features a matte black colorway with carbon fiber accents and a fluorescent yellow pinstripe design. According to the Nexx website, the model also ships with both a clear and an 80-percent tinted visor. Pricing for the X.R2 Dark Division Carbon helmet is set at $599.95 and can be ordered online from the manufacturer’s website or from online retailers such as RevZilla.