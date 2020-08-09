If the coronavirus pandemic hasn't tightened our budgets enough, well here's something that'll make you rethink your plans of buying that new motorcycle, if at all. Following the BS6 standard taking full effect in April of this year, several manufacturers have, indeed, updated their line of motorcycles—much to the delight of their customers. This delight however, may have been short-lived for some, given the fact that along with the updates to the bikes, came some hefty price increases.

Perhaps on the top of our list, TVS has announced yet another price increase for the Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 160 4V. This comes less than two months after their first price increase implemented in June. Much to the disdain of TVS enthusiasts, as the Apache line of motorcycles is undoubtedly the brand's most popular commuter motorcycle. At first glance, the price increase can seem rather small—at just Rs 1,050 for both the RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V. However, a look at the bigger picture reveals that the 160 4V is now over Rs 4,000 more expensive than its original price when the BS6 updated was launched. This puts the price of the Apache RTR 160 Disc at Rs 1,00,000 and the Apache RTR 160 4V Disc at Rs 1,07,000.

What makes this an even more bitter pill to swallow is the fact that the bikes come with absolutely zero new updates following the price increase. This now puts the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in a tight spot against its competition. For instance, the Hero Xtreme 160R and the Yamaha FZ-Fi come in cheaper than the the Apache. We're definitely hoping that this would be the last price increase to come from TVS, as if the trend keeps up, customers may be forced to explore other options in the market, given how the times have severely altered the buying power of the masses.