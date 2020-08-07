Partnerships in the motorcycle industry are commonplace. Whether it’s with a custom shop, an apparel company, a designer, or even another motorcycle maker, those pair-ups are the occasion for companies to explorer new design venues and come up with special edition motorcycles for their following. Think of the Christian Dior Vespa or the

There is one partnership, however, that leaves us scratching our heads and that’s the pairing of Indian Motorcycle with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. Nothing like a good bike and booze pairing, after all, right? Don’t get us wrong: both brands’ legacies go well together, it’s more the riding and boozing association, but we digress. Whatever we think of the partnership, that doesn’t keep Indian and Jack Daniel’s from doing their thing and introduce their fifth Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition bike. This time, Klock Werks Kustom custom shop gave the Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse the whiskey treatment.

What does this Tennessee special get you, you may ask? For starters, you get a special custom Whiskey Pearl paint scheme with “oak wood” accents (not actual wood paneling) reminiscent of Jack Daniel’s famous aging barrels. The livery is inspired by the brand’s top-shelf Gentleman Jack whiskey—also referred to as “the good stuff”—and its double charcoal mellowing process.

The Limited Edition will also be the occasion for Indian to debut the new Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight and Pathfinder S LED Driving Lights. As the name suggests, the new system detects the bike’s lean angle and activates real-time cornering LED lights to light up the way. The bike also comes equipped with Indian’s new ClimaCommand Rogue heated and cooled saddle—with appropriate Jack Daniel’s badging of course.

Other features include the Ride Command infotainment system now compatible with Apple CarPlay, an upgraded 600-watt PowerBand audio system, heated hand grips, an adjustable flared Klock Werks windscreen, and remote-locking saddlebags and trunk. As for the powerhouse, the Roadmaster Dark Horse relies on the Thunderstroke 116 rated at 126 lb-ft of torque.

Only 107 Gentleman Jacks will be produced globally and the price to get your hands on one is set at $38,999. Indian will start taking orders for the special edition in September, 2020, as all the bikes will be built to order as 2021 model-years.