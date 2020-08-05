Modern problems require modern solutions. That’s as true in 2020 as it was in the late 1800s, when people first started slapping engines on bicycle frames. The principle still holds true, even if technologies have drastically changed over time. In that spirit, the FD Motors F3-E and F5-E electric scooters are about to touch down in Italy, and they probably couldn’t come at a better time.

Environmental concerns are certainly one driver of more widespread adoption of electric vehicles than ever before. However, the ongoing global pandemic has to get at least a little bit of credit for redefining how we think about “personal mobility.” While you can ride two-up on a scooter (or more-up, if you’re very determined), it’s a lot more practical to just ride by yourself.

Italian importer I2V is bringing the FD Motors scooters to market, and by current Italian licensing laws, the speed-limited F3-E can be ridden by kids as young as 14 years of age. Top speed is restricted to 45 kilometers per hour, or just a hair under 28 miles per hour. The 2000W motor is powered by a 72V 32Ah battery.

The F5-E is not power-restricted, and has a maximum speed of 75kmh, or 46.6mph. This one can be ridden by license-holders who are 16 years of age or older. The 3000W motor is powered by the same 72V 32Ah battery as the F3-E. Pricewise, the F3-E costs €3,190, or US $3,798, while the F5-E costs €3,690, or $4,393. Both figures mentioned here include VAT, and exclude registration fees.

Both scoots feature 16-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels, which is a bit larger than what we commonly think of when we’re talking about scooters. There’s only a 5kg weight difference between the two models, with the F3-E tipping the scales at 125kg (or 275.6 lbs.), and the F5-E weighing in at 129kg (or 284.4 lbs.). Claimed range for the F3-E is 90km, or just under 56 miles, while claimed range for the F5-E only goes down a little, to 85km, or just under 53 miles. Charge time is estimated at 4.5 to 5 hours.

A vintage speedometer frames a modern digital display when you look down from your perch on the saddle, which is an interesting design choice. It’s available in red, gray, and white, and is currently available from I2V dealers across Italy.

Sources: I2V, Motociclismo, Quotidiano Motori, Motorbox