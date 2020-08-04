MV Agusta and Akrapovič just announced a new partnership that will see the Slovenian exhaust manufacturer make exclusive designs for Agusta’s fiery, passionate Italian bikes. The thing about a phrase like ‘motorcycle art’ is that art isn’t only visual—there are often auditory components, as well. How a bike sounds can be as or sometimes even more thrilling than it looks.

“Sound is part of the MV Agusta experience. It’s a key element to its style and we pay a lot of attention to it. Our 3- and 4-cylinder models have quite unique personalities and we’ve always worked towards matching them with hair-raising sound” said Timur Sardarov, MV Agusta CEO “but this partnership goes well beyond the look and sound. It is really about leading-edge technology, performance and uncompromising quality.”

Titanium, carbon fiber, and various combinations of metallurgical wizardry will no doubt be part of whatever systems Akrapovič develops to bring out the best character from specific MV models. Since 2009, Akrapovič has had its own titanium foundry, giving the company even greater control over the materials that it works with and shapes into the magnificent exhaust systems that grace so many vehicles around the world.

Company founder Igor Akrapovič spent many years racing motorcycles, and was the kind of hands-on person who left no bolt unturned in his quest to find better performance from the machines he raced. It’s no wonder that he went on to form the kind of exhaust specialist that he did, and equally no wonder that the company has continued to refine itself within its niche over time.

“Akrapovič is extremely excited about this latest chapter in its motorcycle history” said Uroš Rosa, Akrapovič CEO. “To enter into a new partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the industry and one that shares a similar ethos and DNA to our own is another big step for our company. Count Domenico Agusta and Igor Akrapovič both came from a racing background and created winning global brands through their passion, making this collaboration a natural fit.”

