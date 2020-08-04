Have you seen this guy? Big red grin, pasty white skin, sleek green hair, purple suit, spine-tingling laugh; does that ring a bell? The guy's a creepy nutcase wanted for wreaking havoc on Gotham City.

Whether it’s Mark Hamill, Jack Nicholson, or Heath Ledger’s take on the famous character, the Joker is the most recognizable cartoon villain in the DC universe. As such, it was only logical for HJC to add the name to its super-villains-inspired helmet collection, right? The RPHA 11 Pro Batman helmet now has a nemesis: the new HJC RPHA 11 Pro Joker.

HJC explains that the designers carefully considered the helmet’s anatomy when they created the Joker livery. In riding stance, when the rider’s head is tilted forward, the Joker’s ominous gaze uncomfortably peeks over the visor. Talk about feeling observed.

When you lift the visor, the oversized smile on the chin bar gives the rider that signature grin. At the back of the head, a series of cartoonish “Ha Ha Ha” motifs illustrating the character’s famous laugh and a Joker playing card complete the design.

In addition to the trim-specific design, the RPHA 11 Pro Joker comes loaded with the features as the standard, racetrack-inspired RPHA 11 Pro helmet. The list includes a fiberglass composite shell, an aerodynamic profile tested in a wind tunnel, two air vents, and two air curtains at the front combined with four extractors at the back of the head, a chin curtain, an HJ-26 anti-fog shield with quick-release mechanism, and an emergency pad release system.

The lining is made of MultiCool Interior advanced anti-bacteria fabric and both the liner and the pads can be removed and washed.

The RPHA 11 Pro is both DOT and ECE 22.05-certified (compared to the non-Pro model which only comes with an ECE certification). The Joker model is available in three shell sizes and padding sizes ranging from XS to XXL. It also comes with a five-year warranty and pricing is set at $599.99.