The 10th annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will roll out all around the globe on September 27, 2020. Since world events in 2020 have made massive gatherings like DGR unadvisable, this year’s event will instead be entirely unique. Gentlefolks everywhere are, instead, invited to dress in their dapper best and ride solo while still fundraising in support of prostate cancer research and men’s mental health support. If there’s one thing we’re all learning in 2020, no matter what we ride, it’s that both our physical and mental health is pretty freaking important.

This year’s DGR is proudly sponsored by both Triumph Motorcycles and the Movember Foundation. DGR participants should ride solo or with a member of their same household, in order to comply with various social distancing requirements around the globe. In addition to feeling good about fundraising and participation in this event, participants can win one of four Triumph motorcycles that will be awarded for various achievements.

One random winner will receive a Bonneville T120 through a random prize draw among all entrants that qualify for the Gentlefolk Prize Competition. According to DGR, requirements include completing your online profile, donating to yourself, donating to a random rider, and raising at least US $200. Incidentally, if you raise $200 or more, you get an exclusive 2020 DGR patch you can proudly display. A second Gentlefolk winner will receive a special Hedon x DGR Hedonist helmet.

Gallery: 2020 Distinguished Gentleman's Ride Is Coming

5 Photos

That’s not the limit as far as Triumph-related rewards are concerned. The three highest fundraisers for DGR 2020 overall will also win Triumph motorcycles in their prize packs. Overall highest global fundraiser gets a Triumph Thruxton RS, a Hedon x DGR Kingpin helmet, and a Belstaff Apparel Prize Pack valued at US $2000. Second-highest global fundraiser gets a Triumph Scrambler 1200, a Hedon x DGR Hedonist helmet, and a Belstaff Apparel Prize Pack valued at $2000. Third-highest fundraiser gets a Triumph Speed Twin, a Hedon x DGR Hedonist helmet, and a $2000 Belstaff Apparel prize pack.

Additional prizes for the top 20 and top 50 fundraisers will be awarded by Belstaff and Hedon, but only a select few will also win a shiny new Triumph modern classic motorcycle on which to wear all their shiny newly-won gear. On September 27, 2020, raise money for a good cause, go for a nice solo ride that you were probably going to do anyway, and maybe win yourself some cool stuff—including bikes. What’s not to love?

Sources: Triumph, Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride