When you’ve been riding for a while, you start to accumulate gear. Maybe you even have a dedicated closet or two in your home where you keep it all, hanging up and ready to go at a moment’s notice. It can be fun selecting which combination you want to wear, because even a commute can be a special occasion if you really love your bike, right?

If you’re doing a long trip—one where you won’t be returning to home base every day—it's a lot easier to have one jacket that can do it all. That holds true if you’re limited on space, as well. That’s where Spidi’s new Mission-T jacket comes into play. The Italian gear maker boasts that it’s just one jacket with six different configurations in which it can be worn. Let’s take a look.

The Mission-T is comprised of three layers, each of which can be worn all together, independently of one another, or in various combinations depending on your needs. Spidi is very proud of its step-in armor technology, which is an inner mesh layer that holds all the CE-level 2 Warrior Lite armor in place. When it’s really hot, you can ride with just this layer on and still have all the armor in the right places, held securely by breathable, breezy mesh to keep you cool.

Gallery: Spidi Mission-T Jacket

7 Photos

The middle layer is the Soft Shell, which is simply a warm, slightly stretchy textile layer. It can be worn alone off the bike, or connected to the armor layer via zips and loops. Next, there’s the fully taped H2OUT Hard Shell layer, which Spidi says is both waterproof and breathable thanks to a laminate called Dermizax Toray, a name which we swear did not come from the ghost of Douglas Adams. Other outdoor gear manufacturers have similar proprietary names so you can’t confuse them, and this is Spidi’s.

Since this isn’t a review, we can’t tell you how well any of it works—we can only tell you it’s a thing that exists. It’s available in men’s sizes only, and if you click the sizing charge just to double-check, you can see the word “Woman” way down at the bottom, just before the chart cuts off. It’s, uh, not for women, apparently. They could have simply opted to not have the word appear on the chart at all, and I’m not sure why they didn’t.

If you’re out riding, you’ll still need to remove or add layers to configure the jacket the way you like for your current riding conditions. That also relies on you having somewhere on your bike to stash the layers you shed, such as panniers or a backpack, and whether you enjoy operating that way.

In any case, if this sounds like a jacket you’d be interested in, it’s available in your choice of black or black and ice colorways, at an MSRP of $699.90. If it really can be your one all-season jacket, that price might make sense. We’ll have to see how reviewers feel about this jacket and how it lives up to its claims, once they get their hands on it.

Source: Spidi